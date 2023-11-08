11 injured – one critical, nearly 30 wrecked vehicles, torched dealership from the aftermath of a semi barreling down Tooele’s sidewalks and Main Street Friday afternoon ♦

On Friday afternoon, Nov. 3, a double-belly truck carrying a load of gravel barreled down Main Street beginning at Vine Street and ending at the Tooele Motor Company at 1141 N. Main Street. Tooele City Police say the nearly-completed report points to massive brake failure.

The incident began around 1:35 p.m. With seven out of eight brakes likely failing, the truck picked up speed as it headed down hill with the driver moving from the sidewalk back onto the road by Wells Fargo Bank hitting trees, curbs, bushes, and at least one buffalo statue, as he tried to avoid hitting vehicles and pedestrians. The driver finally crossed Main Street around 1000 North hitting several vehicles and sending a white car flying into the air. After hitting several vehicles, the bottom of the truck caught fire as the driver entered the parking lot of the Tooele Motor Company, where, after damaging 10 or 12 empty new vehicles, the truck came to a stop when it hit the Tooele Motor Company building. The truck and building both burst into flames, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City Police Department’s public information officer.

The fire sent a column of dark black smoke in the air that could be seen for miles. It burned for about 30 minutes before it was extinguished by the Tooele Fire Department.

Chaos ensued along Main Street as bystanders and medical personnel helped those involved in the accidents.

The driver escaped the truck with minor injuries and cooperated with the investigation into the incident. A total of 11 people were injured in the string of accidents along the route including accidents at Vine Street, 400 North, and 1000 North. No fatalities have been reported, but following the incident, one woman was flown by helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital in critical condition. The woman is still in critical condition but is now stable and is likely to survive, Bentley said.

Camera footage released by the Tooele City Police Department shows the semi truck near 100 South traveling down the road and at the Vine Street light where it hit several vehicles. The truck then passed near the Tooele County Health Department. Several vehicle accidents occurred near 1000 N. Main. A video shows the truck entering the Tooele Motor Company’s parking lot, and an officer’s body cam footage includes a view of the truck and building on fire, as well as a small fire under a vehicle that was hit in the parking lot.

Police are surprised there wasn’t a fatality during the incident.

“The fact that that road was as busy as it was and we don’t have a fatality is amazing,” Bentley said.

The driver has been identified as a 26-year-old male. Other news sources have reported that the truck came from CL Ranch Transport LLC trucking company out of Grantsville and a credible witness confirmed this to the Transcript.

The name of the driver will be released if any charges, even an infraction are filed, Bentley said. Otherwise his name won’t be released.

One bystander, smelled the smoke, looked at the twisted metal of vehicles strewn down the street for at least a mile and the first-responders of all kinds on the scene, and said, “It looks like a war zone.”

Bentley said the investigation is nearly complete and shows that seven out of eight brakes on the truck failed at the time of the incident in what police are calling “massive brake failure.” Massive brake failure includes most of the brakes on a semitruck going out on both the truck itself and the trailers attached. When one or two brakes fail on a semi, the driver is still able to stop, but because so many brake systems went out, the driver was unable to stop.

“We are looking at all angles now hoping to find out what happened,” Bentley said. “We don’t deal with trucks often enough in the Tooele City Police Department to have someone who specializes in trucks and semi-inspections. We do have the Utah Highway Patrol who have numerous officers who specialize in semitruck inspections.”

The investigation includes witness statements and a crash reconstruction. It may also answer the questions of if an inspection had been completed on the truck that morning, if the driver was able to engine brake, why the driver chose to go into the car dealership, why he was traveling so quickly, why the brakes went out, and other factors involved in the accident.

“We like to believe there are fail-safes during a situation like this,” Bentley said. “Upon talking to multiple long-haul truck drivers, we know daily inspections are something that need to occur. We are hoping to have that answer soon.”

“It’s taking a lot of time, but we are for sure at the tail-end of the investigation now,” Bentley told the Transcript.

The accident may cost upwards of $3 or $4 million, Bentley said, stating he is not an expert, but that is his estimate.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn in a written statement on the incident released Friday night said, “This evening I want to express my deep concern and gratitude in light of today’s serious incident that has impacted our community.”

Winn went on to express “heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families who have suffered as a result of this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and I pray for their full recovery.”

Winn also expressed gratitude to all the first responders, fire, and law enforcement agencies that responded quickly to the incident.

“As we move forward, it is imperative that we continue to work together to prevent such accidents and enhance the safety of our community,” Winn said. “I am committed to supporting any measures that can help mitigate the risk of such incidents in the future.”

Prior to the accident, around 1:20 p.m., officers from the Salt Lake Valley and the Utah Highway Patrol chased a wanted bank robber who robbed two banks in the Salt Lake City area through Tooele City.

The chase started in Salt Lake City, traveled through Tooele, and most likely ended near West Valley.

The incident was unrelated to the semi-truck accident and caused no accidents in Tooele. No Tooele City officers were involved in the chase, Bentley said.

The Tooele Fire Department, Tooele Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Tooele County Sheriff’s Department, Dugway Fire Department, and the Unified Fire Department from Salt Lake County along with off-duty officers, were on scene Friday afternoon.

The Transcript Bulletin will update this story as more information becomes available.