Runners in Santa hats will precede Tooele parade

First Responder Appreciation Santa Run/Walk will raise funds for Shop with a Cop program ♦

Fifteen minutes before the start of Saturday’s Santa Parade, a group of runners in Santa hats will start their mile and a half run along the parade route.

The First Responder Appreciation Santa Run/Walk starts at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at 50 W. Vine Street. Runners will follow Vine Street to the west until they reach the end and turn into the Tooele Tech parking lot. The distance is approximately 1.5 miles.

“It is a Santa theme run,” said Brian Kasavana, one of the event organizers. “Each runner or walker will be given a Santa hat to wear while they run.”

The entry fee for runners/walkers is $20 and includes a T-shirt. All of the proceeds from the run/walk will go to the Tooele County Shop with a Cop program, according to Kasavana.

Runners and walkers can register for the run/walk at tooelecity.org by clicking on Santa Run/Walk on the calendar and then clicking on the hyperlink “Register here!” in the event description.