Runners to gather on Thanksgiving to collect food and burn calories

While most families will be preparing the turkey and all its fixings Thursday morning, many Tooele Valley families will be running in the 5th annual Side Dish Sprint.

Runners will gather Thursday at 8 a.m. near the Erda LDS Church, 134 E. Erda Way, for a 3.1- or 6.2-mile family fun run. The event is sponsored by the Tooele Running Club.

The entry fee is one or more food items for the Tooele Food Bank. Participants may walk, run, or even bike the Erda route.

The club invites everyone to bring a Thanksgiving Day side dish that will be raffled among participants.

“Our entire focus is to help less fortunate families in our community, especially during the holiday season, club member Charlie Roberts said.

He said the club hopes to collect and deliver more than 1,000 pounds of food to the Tooele Food Bank.

“We will be having drawings for prizes donated by local businesses and statewide races,” Roberts added.

The club will also be selling its popular hoodies, TEK shirts, and children’s cotton shirts on the morning of the run.