Running club founder named Citizen of the Year by chamber

Chamber gives out awards, installs officers at annual banquet ♦

Celebrating a year that ended only three short of 400 members, the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet and officer installation at the Utah Motorsports Campus Hall of Legends on Saturday night.

The chamber recognized Sandra Hadlock of Stansbury Park as the 2016 Citizen of the Year.

Hadlock is the founder of the Tooele Running Club. Along with inspiring over 1,300 residents who have liked the running club’s Facebook page, the club has held many benefit runs to raise money and awareness for local causes.

“The chamber is recognizing Sandra for her untold hours of organizing community events, inspiring hundreds to improve their health through running, and serving the masses on a daily basis,” read chamber executive director Jared Hamner from Hadlock’s nomination form.

Ed Dalton received the chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award for 2016.

Dalton, a lifetime educator, was born in Tooele and graduated from Tooele High School in 1963. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Utah and returned to THS as a teacher.

Dalton continued his own education, earning a master’s degree in education from the University of Utah and a doctorate of education from Brigham Young University.

Dalton was the president of the National Energy Foundation. His community service includes service to his church, serving on the state board of education, and director of the Tooele Alliance for education, Employment, and Economic Development. He currently is the executive director of the Tooele Education Foundation.

Dalton was instrumental in the creation of the Tooele education corridor that is now home to Utah State University, Tooele Applied Technology College, and the Tooele County School District’s Community Learning Center.

“Ed has served this county for a lifetime and still is active in building the opportunities that will yield positive economic growth,” said Sandy Critchlow, in a letter nominating Dalton for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ed Hansen, owner of Clar’s Auto Center in Tooele, was awarded with the chamber’s 2016 Customer Service Award.

“I have seen Ed tell a single-parent that didn’t have money to pay for repairs, ‘We’ll work it out,’” Hamner said.

Hansen also has been known to charge customers less than his quoted price for a repair, saying “I made it work. I didn’t want to charge you for a new part when the old one is good,” according to Hamner.

Beehive Broadband was recognized as the 2016 Business of the Year by the chamber.

“Beehive gives me the peace of being able to balance my work and family life, which is very important to a working mother,” said Ashley Remington in her letter nominating Beehive Broadband.

Remington said Beehive Broadband strives to ensure the utmost quality in their products and work while constantly looking for ways to bring customers the best experience with updates to technology.

Beehive has supported several community initiatives and encourages its employees to be involved in the community, Remington said.

Chad Fullmer, owner of the Tooele Denny’s Restaurant, was awarded with the Volunteer of the Year Award by the chamber.

For 10 years Fullmer has organized the preparation of Thanksgiving meals for Tooele County citizen’s that are in need, according to Sandy Critchlow.

“This past Thanksgiving, Chad fed over 900 people that would have gone without a Thanksgiving Day meal,” Critchlow said.

Along with providing Thanksgiving meals, Fullmer has also allowed groups such as Boy Scouts and the high school band to use Denny’s to raise money, according to Critchlow.

“When a group calls on Chad, he is quick to answer and finds a way to make it a success,” said one anonymous nominator.

Jon Gossett, founder and president of the non-profit Life’s Worth Living Foundation, received the Tooele County Community Service Award for his work in suicide awareness, prevention and education.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall presented his city’s Community Service Award to the Grantsville Senior Citizen Center.

Following the awards, chamber officers for 2017 were installed. They include: Tye Hoffman, of Edward Jones, as chairman of the board of directors; Lorri Witkowski, of Beehive Broadband, as first vice chairman; and Tyson Hamilton of Another Man’s Treasures as second vice chairman.

Cole Houghton of Tate Mortuary is the secretary/treasurer.

Serving on the chamber’s board of directors for 2017 are: Chris Sloan, Group 1 Real Estate; Dwight Jenkins, American First Credit Union; Tyson Hamilton, Another Man’s Treasures; Robin Herrera, Utah Department of Workforce Services; Ryan Doherty, Cargill Salt; Sharron Sturges, Equity Real Estate-Solid; Kendall Thomas, Tooele Education Foundation; Frankie Harris, Wells Fargo Bank; and Tracy Shaw, Snowie Shaw Shack.