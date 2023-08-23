An unordinary high snowpack combined with smart water management practices have kept the state with water as summer heat and a drier July combined to draw down reservoirs across the state, according to the state water managers.

“Our water managers executed an exceptional balancing act to start the irrigation season with reservoirs at full capacity,” said Candice Hasenyager, the director of the Division of Water Resources, “Water was released from reservoirs before the irrigation season, which enabled them to capture the water from this year’s record-breaking snowpack.”

Utah has currently received 138% of normal precipitation, according to the latest data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. This is a significant improvement when compared to last year when precipitation was slightly below normal, according to state water managers.

Soil moisture has been a major driver for how efficient the state’s runoff has been. The record snowpack kept the soil moisture high. Very little runoff soaked into the soil and instead refilled streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs, according to the July water report from the state.

Precipitation in Utah’s valleys remains above normal at 144% for the water year, which began last October. However, July was a disappointing month for precipitation in Utah’s valleys, according to the report.

Utah’s valleys received 0.4 inches of precipitation in July, which was 48% below normal, according to Jordan Clayton, with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The only valley region of the state that experienced above normal conditions was North Central Utah at 105%. In contrast, the St. George region only received 18% of its normal precipitation for the month.

Tooele received 0.73 inches of rain in July 2023 compared to a normal of 0.80 for the month, according to the National Weather Service. On the other hand, August is shaping up to be a good month or precipitation. As of Aug. 21, Tooele has received 1.06 inches of rain in the month of August compared to a normal of 0.46 inches.

As summer heat bears down on the state, the state’s reservoirs have become crucial sources of water, fulfilling the needs of residents, agriculture and municipalities, according to state water officials.

“In these times of reliance on water reserves, fostering a water wise mindset is imperative to ensure sustainability during the inevitable dry years ahead,” states the Division of Water Resources report for July.

Statewide reservoir storage was at 81% at the end of July, an improvement from last year’s 50%.

For context, the normal storage level for this period is around 64%. The progress in reservoir levels can be attributed to diligent water management practices, complemented by an unprecedented snowpack, according to the Division of Water Resources.

Locally, Grantsville Reservoir peaked at 100.1% of capacity in June and dropped to 81.5% as of August 21 compared to a median capacity of 54.5% for Aug. 21.

Settlement Canyon Reservoir reached a peak of 97.3% of capacity in June and dropped to 74.3% as of Aug. 21 compared to a median capacity of 50% for Aug. 21.

While Utah’s reservoirs have benefited greatly from this year’s snowmelt runoff, state water officials continue to be concerned about the state’s largest water bodies.

Lake Powell was at approximately 60 feet above its recent low at the end of July, but the lake is still only 38% full and has passed its peak from earlier this summer.

Bear Lake had risen over 6 feet from its previous low in November but was still only 63% full as of August 1.

The Great Salt Lake was at 4,193.2 feet elevation at the Saltair Marina on August 1 compared with the historic low of 4,188.7 feet elevation it experienced during the winter. The rise of about 4.5 feet is good news, the lake still needs to rise about 7-13 more feet to return to normal conditions, according to state water officials.

As inflows decrease and temperatures rise, the lake is expected to decline until October, when cooler temperatures and precipitation increase.

“Taking care of our water resources is vital, and this year’s remarkable achievements highlight the importance of effective water management practices after this year’s record-breaking winter,” Hasenyager said. “By embracing sustainable measures and remaining vigilant, we can continue to secure a resilient water supply.”

Tooele County residents’ air conditioners and swamp coolers probably worked little overtime in July.

The average temperature in Tooele for July was 80.1. The normal for July in Tooele is 77.8.

During the summer the National Weather Service tracks an index called “Cooling Degree Days.” To compute Cooling Degree Days — CDD — 65 is subtracted from the average of a day’s high and low temperature. The index is based on an assumption that at 65 degrees no air conditioning or heating would be needed in a home. The CDD computation yields a figure that can be used to measure the amount of heat in the air over the base level of 65 degrees. The higher the CDD, the more air conditioners and swamp coolers need to work to remove heat from homes.

In July 2023, the combined CDD for the month was 476 compared to a normal value of 399, making the CDD for July 2023 19.3% above normal.

“We can be hopeful that next winter provides another above average snowpack! In the meantime, it will continue to be critically important to conserve Utah’s precious water resources,” Clayton said.