Rush hour accident causes injuries

An accident during rush hour on State route 36 in Erda on Monday, Jan. 30 resulted in serious injuries.

A Cadillac traveling northbound on state Route 36 around 6:10 a.m. near Church Road left the roadway near mile marker 60 for an unknown reason and rolled over, according to the Utah Highway Patrol’s public information officer, Cameron Roden.

The vehicle rolled to the right into a ditch, striking a wooden fence and gate, then continued into a utility pole.

The vehicle ultimately came to a complete stop on its roof, Roden said.

Road conditions may have played a part in the accident, as the roads were wet and icy. Officers are also looking into impairment, according to Roden.

The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old single-occupant female, was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.