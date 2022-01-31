Rush Valley couple faces new requirements to rebuild lodge

“It’s the same building, no changes,” say Royal Creek Ranches owners ♦

The owners of Royal Creek Ranches in Rush Valley are ready to rebuild their lodge that burned down in November 2021, all they need is a permit from the city.

But city officials want to require a different set of building requirements this time around.

Chad and Shondell Hymas, owners of Royal Creek Ranches, submitted an application to the Town of Rush Valley to rebuild their 13,000-square-foot-lodge that was destroyed by a fire on Nov. 14, 2021.

The lodge, built with rustic timbers and rock pillars, had two open floors with space for meetings, weddings, concerts, or dancing. It has been described as the centerpiece of Royal Creek Ranches.

The Rush Valley Planning Commission voted to permit the rebuilding of the lodge, but according to commercial standards. The original lodge was not required to meet commercial building standards.

Meeting commercial standards may double the cost of rebuilding, according to Shondell Hymas.

Shondell Hymas said their insurance company will pay to rebuild the lodge as it was, but they won’t cover the cost of new building requirements.

Chad and Shondell Hymas appealed the planning commission’s decision to the Town Council.

An attorney representing the Hymases told the Town Council during their Jan. 25 meeting, that the town had already approved the lodge and granted the Hymases the right to build it in 2018.

“The Hymases have a vested right to do so [rebuild the lodge] under existing zoning regulations,” the attorney said.

The attorney went on to call the delay and requirement of different standards to be an “unnecessary and wasteful government intervention.”

The Town Council voted to permit a building, to be built according to the permitted uses in an A-40 zone, with the understanding that additional conditions may be added to the conditional use permit, which is due to be renewed in February.

In the application for the permit to rebuild the lodge, the Hymases described the lodge as a place for leadership retreats, gathering for hunting groups, weddings, reunions, conferences, etc.

During the planning commission’s Jan. 5, 2022 meeting, Shondell Hymas told the commission that they want to rebuild the lodge as it was originally built.

“We were granted a permit last time,” she said “We aren’t changing anything. … Now we’ve had a fire and just want to rebuild the exact same building with no changes in the building or its uses.”

Some members of the planning commission said they struggled with the use of the building, which they claimed was different from what was originally permitted.

“The permit was for a residential building with a conditional permit for its use, to be renewed annually,” said one planning commission member. “But it is a commercial building.”

Another planning commissioner pointed out that the plans include a six stall bathroom, a commercial kitchen and no bedrooms.

“It’s not a residence,” he said.

Another planning commission member was concerned that if the building burned down again and somebody was injured or killed, the city might be liable for not requiring the building to meet the right standards according to its use.

Shondell Hymas said that they are willing to install a sprinkler system in the new building, although a sprinkler system may not have avoided the fire, which was due to a fault in the flue installation, she said.

Another member of the planning commission said a sprinkler system would probably not be required by fire code because the occupancy is limited to 300 people and both floors have two ground level exits.

Rush Valley Mayor Brian Johnson recalled some of the history of the lodge and its permit status.

In 2018 the Hymases submitted a permit to build a pole barn for agricultural purposes on their property which was zoned R-5.

During the September 2018 Rush Valley Town planning commission meeting, a representative of the Hymases was asked about the use of the proposed pole barn, according to the audio recording of the meeting.

The representative replied that it was for storage.

A planning commission member responded that the permit application stated that the use is for “a gathering pavilion.”

“Chad didn’t fill me in on that,” said the representative.

The planning commission called Chad Hymas.

On speaker phone, Chad Hymas explained that the building will have two floors, about 5,600-square-geet each. The first floor will be for storage, he said. The upper floor will be used as a backup space, in case of bad weather, for an outdoor pavilion to be built on property that is in the county.

In May 2018, the town issued a cease and desist order for the building when they learned the building was not being built according to the permit that was issued.

The minutes of the June 2018 Town Council meeting recorded that the Council rezoned the property where the lodge sits from R-5 to A-40.

A conditional use permit was granted for the Hymases to operate a “dude ranch,” a conditional use in an A-40 district and the closest thing on the A-40 table of uses for the Hymases’ desired use of the property and lodge.

The conditional use permit included three conditions; the fire department was to be notified in advance of groups larger than 50, no parking on state Route 199 and there was to be limited activity in the creek bed.

Renewal of the CUP is on the agenda for the Feb. 2 Rush Valley Town planning commission meeting.