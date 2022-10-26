Russian-style annexation in Tooele?

Just like Russia trying to annex a smaller country, Tooele City is annexing a smaller community.

Pine Canyon is a small country community with residents moving to the area so they can have a country lifestyle but the Tooele City Council is aggressively ready to approve over 170 new high-density homes to be built on land that at the time of this letter, is in Pine Canyon, Tooele County.

This annexation will split 16 Pine Canyon residents from their community and change the way residents of Tooele City and Tooele County enjoyed the area.

There is more land in Tooele City without the need for greedy developers to ruin a small community.

This is a large burden on the taxpayers of Tooele City for infrastructure and services.

Anyone else worried about water? The average American home uses 300 gallons a day, this development will use over 20 million gallons of water a year. And all of this because the developer is giving Tooele City a bribe. It’s not a conspiracy, it’s a fact.

I hope the Tooele City Council is doing what is right for the community and not just for themselves but it looks like Tooele City might have elected representatives that only care about what’s good for themselves.

John Roberts

Pine Canyon (maybe)