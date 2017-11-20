RV catches fire on 500 North in Tooele

A dog perished in a recreation vehicle fire on 500 North in Tooele on Monday morning.

The driver of the RV was heading southbound on Main Street when he noticed something was wrong with the vehicle, according to Tooele City Fire Chief Bucky Whitehouse. After turning onto westbound 500 North, smoke began to pour from the engine compartment, which the driver had done repairs on earlier that day, Whitehouse said.

After stopping the RV and opening the internal engine access, the driver saw flames and exited the vehicle with his wife, according to Whitehouse. The flames quickly spread through the vehicle, which was parked over the curb south of the EZ Pawn parking lot.

Tooele City fire crews, including two engines, were dispatched at 10:19 a.m. and knocked down the fire within 12 minutes, Whitehouse said. The RV was a total loss and the dog inside was found to have died.

The driver and his wife were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, according to Whitehouse.

The driver and his wife were living in the RV and the Red Cross will find temporary housing for the couple, Whitehouse said. The section of 500 North between Main Street and 50 West was closed for over an hour while crews handled cleanup from the fire and a tow truck was brought in to remove the RV. The vehicle was deemed a total loss.