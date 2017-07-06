After a long and painful battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Ryan Paul Canales is finally running free and traveling the world, as he so much wished he could do.

He lived for sports — the Utah Jazz and the New England Patriots were his favorite teams. You could tell the second you walked into his room. His walls were covered in jerseys, hats, collectibles, signed memorabilia and all things to do with sports and his teams.

He had a passion for food and documentaries and he dreamed of visiting all the countries and states to learn their cultures and taste their food. He loved music and would blast Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” daily. His taste in music was impeccable, and we enjoyed singing along with him.

Ryan had a heart of gold and one amazing personality. He was smart, funny, strong, brave and an overall amazing person.

He left behind his mother, Donna Beckstead Canales; his sisters and brothers-in-law: Kelli and Justin Henderson, Leesa and Tony Kratzer, Lindsey and Nate Erickson and Chelsey and Larry Barney; his grandparents, Joyce and Paul Beckstead; and his nieces and nephews: David, Kassidi, Lilly, Abagail, Jimmy, Oakley and Wesley.

A special thanks goes to his primary caretakers: Donna Beckstead Canales (mother), Chelsey Barney (sister) and Larry Barney (brother-in-law), who loved Ryan so deeply and unconditionally.

The family would also like to thank Harmony Home Healthcare staff: Jordan, Linda, Barbara, Crystal and Kristy.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 8, 2017, from 4-6 p.m. A memorial account is available for donations at Mountain America Credit Union under Ryan Canales. Anything helps.

Online condolences can be shared at daltonhoopes.com.