Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband to close out Fridays on Vine series ♦

Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband will close out this year’s Fridays on Vine Concert series Thursday at 7 p.m.

The band plays what they call “rock and roll bluegrass” music, which includes a little bit of rock and roll, bluegrass, reggae, and country mixed in.

“We have a pretty unique sound, you know?” said Ryan Shupe, leader of the band.

Members of the band play traditional instruments.

“We play the fiddle, the mandolin, and the banjo, along with the drums, acoustic and bass guitars,” Shupe said. “We wanted to play those traditional instruments but not have it end up being a traditional sound.”

So the band went for a non-traditional sound, according to Shupe.

“I thought what if we walked up on stage playing the fiddle, mandolin, banjo, and an acoustic guitar, bass, and drums, and people would think it would sound like a bluegrass band but we wanted it to sound different, like a rock band, or reggae, or bluegrass,” Shupe continued.

The band gets their name, “Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband,” because of their flexibility and all of the different sounds they play.

“We can kind of jam on different things and it’s a name that kind of stuck with us,” Shupe said.

The band tours all over the United States but is local to Utah.

“We love to play in Utah,” Shupe said.

This year the group has played in Alaska and Colorado. They plan to play in Seattle and Arizona this year as well.

The band has been together for 25 years and they created a live album to celebrate that. Their album is available for purchase at ryanshupe.com. In a few weeks the album will also be available on all streaming platforms.

The band enjoys playing at the Fridays on Vine concert series.

“We’ve played there a lot,” said Shupe. “We have definitely been a repeat performer and it’s a lot of fun.”

“Fridays on Vine is a great setting,” Shupe continued. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s out in the park and the crowd is always interactive and they have a lot of fun. It’s just a great time. I think people love it and we love it.”

Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband will play this Friday evening at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park in Tooele City located on 200 W. and Vine Street.

Those interested in attending the performance should bring their own chairs and blankets to sit on, as bleacher seating is limited.

CD’s will be sold at the show.