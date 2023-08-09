Billboard-charting group, Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband will perform Friday, Aug. 11 ending this year’s Fridays on Vine concert series.

The performance will take place at the Aquatic Center Park in Tooele City, located on the corner of 200 West and Vine Street at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending should bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

Prior to and during the concert there will be a shaved ice truck. Takitos, a food truck, will also be at the park.

Ryan Shupe became interested in playing the fiddle when he was young and he began performing with his siblings at age 10.

When Shupe formed “Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband” over 25 years ago. Shupe and his group performed at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado, winning the live band contest, which launched them into the national music scene.

After signing with Capitol Records, they hit number 13 on Billboard’s US Country Album Chart with their signature album, “Dream Big.”

The rest is history. The band’s sound includes a little bit of rock and roll, bluegrass, reggae, and country music. Members of the band play the fiddle, the mandolin, banjo, drums, and acoustic and bass guitars.

“We wanted to play those traditional instruments but not have it end up being a traditional sound,” Shupe said.

Because of their flexibility of sound and instruments, the band name “Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband” came about.

“It’s a name that kind of stuck with us,” Shupe said.

The band tours all over the United States but is ultimately local to Utah. This year, the billboard-charting band celebrated 25 years of performing for packed concert halls, amphitheaters, and music festivals across the county.

They also recently recorded a new album.

The band has played during the Fridays on Vine concert series several times before.