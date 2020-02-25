Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
February 25, 2020
Saddleback developer pursuing commercial area at roundabout

Planning commission votes to recommend commercial rezone 

The gateway to Saddleback in Lake Point may some day be lined with commercial businesses.

The Tooele County Planning Commission approved a favorable recommendation for a request to rezone property on the north and south sides of the Saddleback Boulevard roundabout for general commercial uses. The approval was made during the planning commission’s Feb. 18 meeting at the County Administration Building.

Saddleback developer Chris Robinson submitted a request to rezone 29.4 acres from RR-1, rural residential with a 1-acre minimum lot size to commercial general.

The property is bisected by Saddleback Boulevard, including the boulevard’s roundabout. It sits east of the Flying J Truck Stop property in Lake Point.

Robinson said the commercial general zone would give more flexibility on what kind of business could be located in the area. The property along the boulevard in that area is also not suitable for residential development, he said.

“We want to make it commercial, not residential right against the boulevard,” Robinson said. 

Some Lake Point residents expressed concern about increased traffic in the area during a previous public hearing on Robinson’s rezone request.

Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff, said it is hard to estimate the traffic flow at this time when the type of businesses in the area are unknown.

“That’s why we are recommending that as a condition of the rezone that the developer submit a traffic study with new commercial development,” Miller said.

Lake Point resident Jonathan Garrard offered a few suggestions during a public hearing on Feb. 18.

“As the properties are divided by Saddleback, the south side should be kept as commercial neighborhood and north as commercial general to allow a transition point to housing,” he said.

Garrard also suggested that structures should be limited in height to the same as an RR-1 zone, which is no higher than 35 feet. He also asked for pedestrian sidewalks in the area.

The planning commission voted unanimously to send a favorable recommendation to the County Commission for Robinson’s rezone request. Its recommendation included the conditions that a traffic study be completed for each new business in the area and that the developer work with the county to implement the active transportation plan.

 

