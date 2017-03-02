Sagers hopes to land electric truck company for county

State package offers $50M in tax incentives to Nikola ♦

Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, is sponsoring a bill that he hopes will help lure the manufacturer of a revolutionary clean fuel commercial truck to Tooele County.

House Bill 405, “Hydrogen Fuel Production Incentive,” would allow the state of Utah to offer up to $50 million in tax incentives to Nikola Motor Company.

Nikola revealed its new zero emission hydrogen fuel cell powered electric semi-truck during a ceremony at its Salt Lake City headquarters on Dec. 1

“They are a Utah company and would like to stay in Utah,” Sagers said. “But the reality is Texas has already offered them $100 million in cash as an incentive.”

Along with Utah and Texas, Tennessee is also making a bid for Nikola’s manufacturing plant, Sagers said.

In Utah, Juab and Tooele counties, and a joint proposal from Washington and Iron counties, are in the running for Nikola’s production facility.

The manufacturing plant is estimated to create 500 jobs, including workers at the plant as well as jobs with associated vendors and supply chain workers, according to Sagers.

Nikola’s semi-trucks will be “stronger, more efficient, and cleaner,” than traditional diesel trucks, said Nikola CEO Trevor Milton in a video presentation.

The trucks will have a range of 800 to 1,200 miles. They will deliver 1,000 horsepower and 2,000 foot-pounds of torque, giving The Nikola One semi-truck enough power to run at 65 mph up a 6-percent grade, according to specifications.

Nikola has already received reservations for $4.5 million in future orders for its electric semi-trucks, according to Sagers.

Along with the trucks, Nikola plans to initially build 364 hydrogen fuel stations spread strategically across the country so trucks are never more than 400 miles from a station.

Each hydrogen fuel station will use solar power to create hydrogen from electrolysis of water on site.

Nikola’s lease plan provides unlimited hydrogen fuel, warranty, and scheduled maintenance for the 72-month life of the lease.

HB 405 passed the House on Feb. 28 with a 67-6 vote with bipartisan support. The bill is now waiting for action in the Senate Business and Labor committee.

Nikola Motor Company designs and manufactures electric vehicles, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle drive trains. The company is privately-held. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com.