Sagers introduces resolution on Hill for drone facility in Tooele County

One Tooele County legislator is trying to talk NASA into locating a test facility in the county for commercial unmanned aircraft systems commonly known as drones.

Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, has introduced House Concurrent Resolution 21, a non-binding piece of legislation that throws the moral support of the state behind NASA selecting Tooele County for a drone test facility with the possibility of a command control center for commercial drones.

The resolution does not bind the state to any fiscal responsibility for the test facility or command center, according to Sagers.

“The resolution just encourages NASA to select a location in Tooele County for testing drones,” Sagers said. “I have already been working with Sen. Hatch’s office and the military to make this happen.”

Sagers said the test facility and command center would bring $250 million annually to Utah, according to state economists.

NASA has been working with the Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic management system for unmanned aircraft that will allow drones to fly safely while providing for separation of manned and unmanned aircraft.

Sagers said NASA anticipates the testing will include the development of procedures for operating drones for various uses including package delivery.

“Tooele County is already a drone friendly county with the military testing drones at Dugway Proving Ground,” Sagers said.

The airspace over the former chemical weapons storage site in Rush Valley is a possible area for commercial drone testing, according to Sagers.

“It has infrastructure on the ground like roads that NASA would need for testing and the airspace over it has a history of being restricted,” Sagers said. “With the cooperation of the military, some of the testing could possibly be done at Dugway.

Airspace over Tooele Valley Airport in Erda would not be affected by the testing facility, according to Sagers.

The House Political Subdivisions Committee unanimously approved HCR 21 in a meeting this morning. As a concurrent resolution, HCR must be passed by both the House and the Senate and signed by the governor.