Sagers working deal to clarify law on UMC sale

Tooele County may get help from the state Legislature in settling the sale of the former Miller Motorsports Park.

Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, introduced a bill that would have allowed counties to sell property at less than fair market value in order to meet a significant public interest.

However, Sagers withdrew his bill Wednesday.

Instead of initiating his own bill with less than two weeks left in the 2017 legislative session, Sagers said he has worked with Rep. Stephen Handy, R-Layton, to incorporate language into a bill Handy has already introduced that will accomplish Sagers’ objective.

House Bill 290, “Community Reinvestment Agency Amendments,” is sponsored by Handy and would change state law to allow public agencies, like counties, to sell or gift property to redevelopment agencies for less than fair market value of the property.

Handy’s bill has already been approved by the House in a 68-0 vote. HB 290 received a 3-0 favorable recommendation vote from the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee.

In 2015, the Tooele County Commission accepted an offer of $20 million for the former Miller Motorsports Park from Mitime Investment and Development Group, which is owned by a Chinese private businessman. In doing so, the county commission rejected an offer from Center Point Management, a Las Vagas-based company, for $22.5 million for the facility and property.

Tooele County officials claimed the Mitime offer had a better long-term impact for the county.

Center Point filed a complaint after its offer was rejected. During the ensuing trial, Center Point raised its offer to $28.1 million.

During the court hearing on the Center Point lawsuit, the county claimed that under a previous Utah Supreme Court case, Price Development Company v. Orem City, a local government has the discretion to accept a lower offer for property so long as it receives fair market value for the property with fair market value being determined by an independent appraisal.

However, 3rd District Court Judge Robert Adkins invalidated the sale to Mitime, ruling that fair market value is the highest offer made by a legitimate buyer.

The county commission subsequently sold the racetrack facility, now known as Utah Motorsports Campus, to the county’s redevelopment agency for $20 million.

State law allows counties to transfer property to their RDAs for economic and community development projects, according to attorneys for the county’s RDA.

However, in a pre-trial order, 3rd District Court Judge Randall Skanchy set aside the sale to the RDA.

The county is waiting for a trial on Center Point’s request that the court direct the county to sell the racetrack facility to them.

In January, Mitime announced that it had withdrawn from negotiations to purchase the racetrack.

Xinggui Wang, manager of Mitime Utah Investment, a subsidiary of the Mitime Group, said in a UMC news release:

“When the county has resolved the issues underlying the challenges to a sale, should the county re-offer UMC for purchase in a new sale, open to public bidding, Mitime may have interest in bidding.”