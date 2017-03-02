Saila Cederlof Felver, our beloved leader of 10, passed away on Feb. 23, 2017, from injuries sustained in a car accident in Temecula, California.

Saila, also known as Senior Ranking Vermin, was born while dad was in Vietnam on Dec. 6, 1968, and for every year after that through childhood, had the best birthday parties of all of us. Saila was a bright spot through her years at East Elementary, super quiet, and a friend to lean on to everyone she met, including animals of all kinds. Being a friend to all was something she continued through high school and adulthood and she lived a legacy of genuine giving of self that extends to all who call her friend today.

Saila was swept off her feet by her husband, Mark Felver, and whisked off to California in 1997, where they have lived the last nearly 20 years. They have raised two awesome kids, Jaden and Adriana, who love and adore their momma. They carry on her over-the-top love of animals and resemble Saila so much, not just in physical appearance, but each captured the best of Saila’s spirit: Jaden with his loving, quiet demeanor and Adriana in strong will.

Saila’s love and purpose was family, dating back to after-church fights with siblings, to sending mom pop-up cards, to the lights of her life: her kids. It is through her love of them she created a legacy of selflessness, laughter and silliness, and a love for turtles that carries forward with them. It is this legacy experienced and expressed by so many around us that comforts those of us hurting by her absence. She truly lived a life to be proud of. We love you, Saila.

Saila is survived by her husband, Mark Felver and children, Jaden and Adriana; parents, Paul Cederlof Sr. (Debbie) and Camille Washburn Crawford; siblings Annie (Tom), Heather, Trisdana, Dori Lin (Justin), Alysia (Shawn), Paul Jr., Trevor and Shay; and too many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins to list but know we love you all.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Bjork and Joan Cederlof and Hoover and Alice Washburn and by our youngest brother, Trenten.

Funeral services held at Tate Mortuary Monday, March 6, 2017, at noon with a visiting period from 11-11:45 a.m. in Tooele, Utah.