Sally Jane Birkner, 92, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, July 29, 2022, surrounded by family. Sally was born June 21, 1930, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was the eldest of seven children. With the exception of the dreary weather, she spoke lovingly about her childhood growing up in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

In 1998, Sally summarized her life for her 50th High School Reunion. This is her summary of

“My Nutshell Life”:

“After graduating from the Mercy School of Nursing as an RN in 1952, I enlisted in the Air Force as a first lieutenant which included a two year tour in France. Shortly after my service discharge, I moved to sunny Arizona. I attended classes while working in the infirmary at Arizona State University. Then I married my teacher husband, Walt, of 35 long, long years. We lived nine of those very long years on the Arizona Apache Reservation and then moved on to beautiful Lake Tahoe for fifteen years. But the pageantry was offset by the treacherous mountain highways on my Reno commute. My work experience includes various hospitals, home visits, school nursing and mental health. Our playful children, W. Von, graduated from Sierra Nevada College and Susan from the University of Utah. They raced on the Incline High School Ski Team and swam their way to be Tahoe lifeguards. Walt and I are presently living in Reno and are fasting at casino buffets.”

In 2010, at 80 years of age, her first grandchild Milo was born. As grandma, she loved spending countless hours together playing cards, gardening, and playing Legos.

Sally had a quick-wit combined with a kindhearted, energetic, and caring spirit. She left an unforgettable impression on all of us. She enjoyed a long extraordinary life surrounded by people who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Rita (Bob) Scherman and Kitty (George) Showkeir; brothers Jim (June) Shilliday, Don (Beverly) Shilliday, and John Shilliday. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Walter Birkner; her children Von (Tracy) Birkner and Sue (Travis) Birkner Anderson; grandchildren, Milo and Kaiya Anderson; her sister Shirley (Ted) Pajak; and many nieces and nephews.

Her family will be honoring Sally in a private ceremony. Sally was very generous and altruistic, we request you plant flowers and spend time with your family as a way to honor her.