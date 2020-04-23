Salon shutdowns displace workers

Salon owners navigate a new normal of unemployment during the shutdown of local salons because of COVID-19.

The health order issued by Tooele County on March 31 closed personal services in Tooele County, including salons and barber shops to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This caused panic among many salon owners and workers, including Willow Callister who works at Rose and Company Boutique and Beauty in Grantsville.

“It’s a really weird feeling not being able to work, because as a hairdresser, you’re going nonstop,” she said. “It’s actually kind of an eerie feeling.”

According to Callister, her only option after her salon was closed was to file for unemployment.

“I just had to file for unemployment today,” she said on Wednesday. “I’m also looking around for part-time jobs because it can take up to a month for the unemployment to come through.”

A petition has been circling social media to allow salons to open up again with one customer at a time.

“I am 100% for this,” said Callister. “We would take extra precautions if we were allowed to do this.”

According to Callister, the precautions that salon employees would take if they were able to open up with one client at a time include; both the workers and the client wearing masks during the entire process, washing their hands for at least 20 seconds, and disinfecting all tools used during the process.

Callister has some advice for salon workers and clients.

“If you work in a salon try to supplement your income by selling products and advertising your business, so your clients know you’re still there when this is over. Help local hairdressers by buying products from them and keep them in mind. Keep the faith and know it will be back to normal soon,” she said.

A local salon worker, Heidi Smith, who owns Heidi Smith Hair in Stansbury Park said that it’s weird not being able to work during this time.

“It’s weird not being able to work because I don’t know what to do with myself,” she said. “I’m worried about business because I don’t know if people are going to come back after this, because people are cutting and coloring their own hair. So, yeah, I could say it’s weird what’s happening.”

Smith said that prior to local health officials shutting down salons, she was worried someone might get sick.

“There was a worry before we shut down. What if I got someone sick or someone got me or my family sick? A lot of different emotions were going on and still are,” she said.

Smith was worried, but now she said that if salons were allowed to open up with one client and one hairdresser, she is confident she could maintain a level of cleanliness to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I think if we can get back to working, it’s going to be the best thing for the industry and the economy,” she said. “As hairdressers, the way to do that is to become barbicide certified and make sure we are sanitizing and disinfecting enough and practice social distancing. It’s important for us to get someone in our chair and take all of the precautions, so we can keep our businesses going. You don’t take things for granted after this happens.”