Salt City Airport Department to hold public hearing on Tooele Valley Airport

Thursday night 6 p.m. at Tooele City Police Department ♦

The Salt Lake City Department of Airports wants you.

The Salt Lake City Department of Airports, which owns and operates the Tooele Valley Airport in Erda, will hold a public meeting to discuss the master planning process for the airport on Thursday, April 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tooele City Police Department, 50 N. Garden Street in Tooele City.

This is the second public meeting on the airport’s master plan. A previous public meeting was held on Oct. 20, 2022.

The public will learn about the master planning process and have the opportunity to ask questions about the future of the Tooele Valley Airport, according to the meeting notice.

Brady Fredrickson, senior aviation planner with Salt Lake City, talked about the Tooele Valley Airport’s future during a November 2020 County Council meeting as the Council discussed, but did not approve, a request for an overlay plan for the airport.

The master plan for Salt Lake City’s airport system calls for the Tooele Valley Airport to be used to serve general aviation, flight training — including instrument landing, skydiving, and support for the Bureau of Land Management’s fire fighting mission, according to Frederickson.

The Salt Lake Department of Airports is also eyeing the Tooele Valley Airport for expansion and relocation of some general aviation service.

Salt Lake City International Airport is also home to over 200 general aviation aircraft, which is more than any other major international airport, according to Fredrickson.

It’s not just the number of general aviation planes at the airport, but that amount of general aviation planes tie up a large amount of airspace to keep them separated from the larger planes, according to Fredrickson.

The increase in general aviation at Tooele Valley Airport would make the airport home to more general aviation planes, possibly increasing traffic from corporate business jets as well as more general recreation and personal aviation, he said during the 2020 meeting.

Salt Lake’s South Valley Airport offers limited opportunities for expansion of general aviation because their runway is in line with Salt Lake International Airport’s runway.

Fredrickson also said that the Salt Lake Department of Airports would like to see a flight school and possibly a facility to train aircraft maintenance personnel at the Tooele Valley Airport in the future.

A stakeholder visioning meeting for the Tooele Valley airport held in February 2022 identified that the Tooele Valley Airport master plan should support and enhance the airport’s role as a general aviation reliever airport for the Salt Lake City International airport.

Currently Tooele Valley Airport provides many aviation-related services, including business-related flying, skydiving, law enforcement/fire/rescue flying services, recreational flying, and flight training.

Information about the Tooele Valley Airport and an opportunity to provide feedback may be found at slcairport.com/about-the-airport/master-plan.

The Salt Lake Department of Airports will provide an opportunity for remote participation in the April 13 meeting by registering at www.facebook.com/SaltLakeCityInternationalAirport or at https://rsandh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__U4LbpQYT1aYo-zkJ2UMjA.

The Tooele Valley Airport, also known as TVY, the Erda Airport or Bolinder field, was built in the early 1970s after the Tooele County Commission conducted a site selection process sponsored by the Federal Aviation Administration. In 1991, Tooele County transferred ownership of Tooele Valley Airport to Salt Lake City Corporation.