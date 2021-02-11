Salt Lake City Airport revises overlay plan for Tooele Airport

Residential uses now included in zone nearest airport ♦

A new overlay plan for the Tooele Valley Airport was presented to the public in two online open house meetings this month.

The new plan showed fewer proposed restrictions in the area near the airport than in the plan previously shared with the Tooele County planning commission.

The new plan was shared with the public in Zoom webinars on Feb. 3 and 10.

“We’ve listened to the concerns we’ve heard and pulled back,” said Brady Fredrickson, senior aviation planner with Salt Lake City. “We want to be a good neighbor.”

Fredrickson said the current plan takes no uses away from current land users.

The new overlay plan grandfathers existing residential uses and allows for expansion of existing residential uses, according to airport planners.

The initial overlay plan showed no residential or “sensitive uses” were to be allowed in Zone A — the area closest to the runway.

The new overlay plan showed RR-5 and RR-10 as permitted uses and RR-1 as a conditional use, in accordance with Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinance. Sensitive uses would still not be allowed in Zone A.

Aviation compatible uses would be encouraged in Zone A.

Sensitive uses are described as uses that congregate people in large groups, such as some recreational uses, schools, or hospitals.

The proposed overlay boundaries include five different zones with increasing restrictions as they get nearer to the runway.

They are labeled zones A, B, C, D and H. Zone A is the land closest to the airport

Tooele Valley Airport currently provides many aviation-related services, including business-related flying, skydiving, law enforcement/fire/rescue flying services, recreational flying, and flight training. It is operated with one primary runway, oriented in a general north-south direction, along with a supporting parallel taxiway system, according to the Salt Lake Airport Department.

The airport was created in the early 1970s as a result of a 1969 study by the Tooele County Commission under the direction of the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Tooele County’s land use plan.

Tooele County approached Salt Lake City Airport in the early 90s and asked them to take control of the airport.

The Salt Lake Airport Department hired RS&H Consultants, a national consulting service with experience in aviation and aerospace planning and development, to help develop the proposed overlay zone.

The purpose of the overlay is not only to protect the services of the airport, but also to promote safety in the area, make sure landowners — present and future — are aware of the airport, and to help developers of property near the airport to comply with federal regulations, said Fredrickson.

The overlay plan will be reviewed by the planning commission and eventually approved or disapproved by the County Council.