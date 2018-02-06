Salt Lake City man arrested after Tooele home burglary

A homeless Salt Lake man was arrested on Jan. 28 after he was caught by police exiting a Tooele City home with stolen property.

Nathaniel Sveinbjor Johnson, 26, is charged with second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft, mail theft and giving false personal information with the intent to be another actual person.

Tooele City police were dispatched to a home on 1000 North around 11:56 p.m. on Jan. 28 on reports of a burglary in progress, according to a probable cause statement. The reporting party said a man, later identified as Johnson, entered the home and removed his shirt.

When the officer arrived on scene, he observed both doors were locked but saw Johnson climbing out a main level window on the southwest corner of the home, the statement said. Johnson was not wearing a shirt and there were several items from within the home directly below the window, including mail belonging to the homeowner, an Apple iPad, cash and a laptop computer.

Johnson was arrested and agreed to waive his Miranda rights to speak with officers, the statement said. He admitted to entering the home and stealing items from within.

When Johnson was interviewed again moments later, he said he lived at the Tooele home with his mother and gave a different name, according to the probable cause statement. Officers showed the homeowner a picture of Johnson and they said they did not know him.

Johnson made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday before Judge Matthew Bates and was assigned a public defender. Bail was set at $10,000.

Johnson is slated to return to court for a scheduling conference on Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.