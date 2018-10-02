Salt Lake City man killed in single vehicle accident

A Salt Lake City man died in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 80 Friday afternoon, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 near milepost 51, when the vehicle drifted off the left side of the highway, a release from UHP said. When the driver corrected back onto the roadway, he then overcorrected back to the left side.

Utah Department of Transportation reported the accident at 4:39 p.m., according to the UDOT Traffic twitter account.

The pickup truck rotated into a broadside skid, rolling multiple times, according to a UHP release. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing west.

Though the driver was wearing a seatbelt, he suffered head trauma during the roll and died while receiving treatment from medical personnel.

The fatal victim was identified as Brian Maldonado, 21, of Salt Lake City.

UHP troopers investigating the accident are looking at alcohol impairment as a contributing factor in the accident.