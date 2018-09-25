Salt Lake City woman arrested in Wendover for drugs, stolen IDs

A Salt Lake City woman is facing a felony charge and a pair of misdemeanor charges after she was arrested in Wendover for possession of drugs and identifying documents.

Jami Nichole Cooke, 30, is charged with third-degree felony possession of another’s identity documents and misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

A Wendover City police officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Cooke on Wendover Boulevard after she allegedly entered the street without signaling around midnight on Aug. 21, according to a probable cause statement. During the traffic stop, Cooke admitted to driving with a suspended license.

During his conversation with Cooke, the officer noticed a large piece of tin foil sticking out of Cook’s purse, which was on the center console of the car, the probable cause statement said. A passenger in the vehicle told police they used the tin foil to smoke marijuana and handed it to the officer.

The officer inspected the foil and observed black burnt residue with an odor similar to heroin, according to the probable cause statement. Cooke and the passenger were escorted out of the vehicle and it was searched by police.

During the search, officers located a small baggie of a white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine, a glass pipe, several items of heroin paraphernalia, and multiple identification documents belonging to other people.

Cooke made her initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Sept. 11 and is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing before Judge John Mack Dow at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.