Salt Lake City woman charged in drug drop at county jail

A Salt Lake City woman made her initial appearance in 3rd District Court Monday on charges connected to a heroin drop last July.

Marie G. Hernandez, 24, is charged with first-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 7, a Tooele County Sheriff’s sergeant and detective searched the women’s restroom in the lobby of the Tooele County Detention Center and discovered 28 grams of heroin, according to a probable cause statement. The heroin was hidden between the garbage bag and the bottom of the garbage receptacle.

Following a review of surveillance footage, investigators discovered a woman, later identified as Hernandez, had visited Fernando Samora, an inmate at the jail, the statement said. Following her visit with Samora, Hernandez visited the women’s restroom in the lobby.

Investigators reviewed all recent recordings of telephone conversations between Hernandez and Samora, the probable cause statement said. In those conversations, Samora arranged for Hernandez to hide the heroin in the bathroom, with instructions on how to do it.

Samora, 25, was charged with third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility in Aug. 16, 2018.

During her initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, Hernandez was appointed counsel. She is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on April 30 at 1:30 p.m.