Salt Lake City woman pleads guilty in drug smuggling case

A Salt Lake City woman charged in connection with smuggling drugs into the Tooele County Detention Center has pleaded guilty to amended charges.

Brianna Marie Gallegos, 25, pleaded guilty to two amended counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance. A third charge of first-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance was dismissed without prejudice.

Gallegos is scheduled to appear for sentencing in 3rd District Court on March 5 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.

After methamphetamine was discovered in the county jail in July, Tooele County Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into how the drugs entered the facility, according to the probable cause statement.

The investigation determined drugs were brought into the jail by someone on the outside and placed out of the liner, but inside the garbage can, in the jail lobby, the statement said. Investigators also reviewed video surveillance footage and phone calls between Gallegos, Dominic Carlos Trujillo and Amber Marie Evans, which discussed a drop on July 6.

Trujillo, 23, of Kearns, is charged with three counts of first-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance. Evans, 36, of Kearns, is charged with first-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance.

On Aug. 1, investigators located methamphetamine in the lobby restroom and used video surveillance and phone conversations between Gallegos and Trujillo to determine the drugs had been stashed on July 25, the statement said.

The lobby bathroom was put under surveillance on Aug. 10 after further conversations between Gallegos and Trujillo revealed it would be the date of the next drop, the statement said. On that day, the bathroom was put under surveillance after the bathrooms were checked at 6:30 a.m.

After she was contacted by police, Gallegos admitted to giving a ride to Evans to drop off drugs in July and to paying Rosealina Hernandez $50 to make a drop of methamphetamine on Aug. 10 and put money on Trujillo’s account.

Hernandez, 34, of Salt Lake, was charged with first-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance and misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gallegos also told investigators Trujillo asked her to deposit the meth in the jail and to put money on his account to signal it had been made.