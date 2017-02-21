Salt Lake man charged with burglary only took flowers

A Salt Lake City man faces a felony charge after he was arrested in connection to a burglary in Tooele City around midnight on Feb. 14.

Michael C. Gibson, 41, is charged with second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, theft and assault.

Tooele City police were dispatched to a home on 100 West for a burglary in progress, according to a probable cause statement. The victim told officers the suspect ran behind a home near Vine Street and police spotted a man running from behind a home in that area minutes later.

The man continued to run down 100 West and the arresting officer used his patrol vehicle’s intercom to tell the suspect to stop and get on his knees, the statement said. After several attempts, the suspect finally complied with the directions.

When the officer approached the suspect, identified as Gibson, he noticed there was blood on him, the probable cause statement said. When the officer went to grab gloves, Gibson attempted to flee again but stopped at the officer’s command and was arrested.

In an interview with police, the victim said Gibson entered through the unlocked front door and ran around the home, the statement said. Gibson eventually reached a back bedroom of the home where one of the victims was sleeping.

Once inside the back bedroom, Gibson broke a window and attempted to flee from it, the victim told police. When the victim attempted to leave the bedroom, Gibson threw them down, causing a minor injury, before grabbing a strand of fake flowers and running from the home out the front door, the statement said.

Gibson dropped the fake flowers shortly after leaving the home, the probable cause statement said.

Gibson is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court Tuesday morning before Judge Robert Adkins.