Salt Lake man dies in crash on I-80

A Salt Lake City man is dead after a single-vehicle accident last Thursday on eastbound Interstate 80.

A green Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling on I-80 near milepost 92 around 1:30 p.m. when the vehicle went off the roadway to the left, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The driver overcorrected, going off the roadway to the right and rolling multiple times on the south shoulder.

While the vehicle was rolling, the front seat passenger suffered fatal injuries, according to UHP. The driver was airlifted to the University of Utah hospital in critical condition. Both occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The front seat passenger was identified by UHP as Nephi J. Wayman, 30, of Salt Lake City.

Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the accident, according to UHP. The state Department of Public Safety has not provided any updates on the investigation into the accident since last Thursday.