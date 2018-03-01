Salt Lake man sentenced to prison in vehicle homicide

The Salt Lake City man charged in a fatal accident on Interstate 80 in July 2016 has been sentenced to the Utah State Prison for up to five years.

Isaac James Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty to an amended count of third-degree felony automobile homicide and third-degree felony driving under the influence during a Feb. 13 court hearing. Misdemeanor counts of DUI and obstructing justice were dismissed without prejudice as part of the plea deal.

Hernandez was sentenced to up to five years in prison on both counts, which will be served concurrently but consecutively to a separate case in Salt Lake County. In the Salt Lake County case, he was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree felony burglary on Feb. 9.

Charges against Hernandez in the automobile homicide case were filed in 3rd District Court on Jan. 8 in connection with a July 25, 2016, single-vehicle rollover near mile marker 77 on I-80, according to a probable cause statement.

The Honda Civic Hernandez was driving left the roadway and struck a two-post highway sign, according to UHP. The vehicle rolled several times and one occupant, 34-year-old Scott Newman, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

The three other occupants of the vehicle were restrained, with two transported by medical helicopter and one by ground ambulance, according to UHP.

Police observed Hernandez outside the vehicle, walking around frantically and troopers noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, the probable cause statement said.

During their investigation, troopers noticed both front seat belts and one of the rear seat belts showed use, the statement said. Since Newman was ejected from the vehicle, investigators deemed it unlikely he would have been driving at the time of the accident.

Hernandez told UHP investigators he was in the rear of the vehicle, while Newman and a female occupant were in the front seats. He also told investigators he was positive that Newman was the driver.

A blood draw from Hernandez at the University of Utah Hospital returned a blood alcohol content of .14, which is above the legal limit of .08, the statement said. On Aug. 30, 2016, Hernandez met with investigators to discuss the accident.

After investigators told Hernandez the airbag deployed and there was possible DNA evidence retrieved from it, he maintained he did not drive the car, the probable cause statement said. Hernandez agreed to submit to a search warrant for DNA collection without incident.

The deployed airbag from the Civic, along with DNA from Newman and Hernandez, was sent to the Utah Bureau of Forensic Services for analysis, according to the statement. The DNA profile was consistent with Hernandez’s DNA profile, excluding Newman as the possible driver.

Based on the evidence, the probable cause statement concluded that Hernandez was driving the Civic at the time of the accident.