Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

January 16, 2018
Salt Lake Temple closed through Feb. 6 for cleaning

 

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the Salt Lake Temple will be closed for cleaning and maintenance until Feb. 6. It closed on Monday, according to a recorded message from the temple’s phone number.

Mormon temples are dedicated as places set apart from the world, thereby creating an atmosphere wherein the Holy Ghost can have a stronger effect on the human mind and heart, according to lds.org.

Members of the Mormon Church who maintain certain standards of conduct and have strong faith in Jesus Christ are permitted to enter temples. These modern temples are similar to ancient temples, where only those who went through a process of purification gained access to the temples inner courts, according a section on temples at lds.org.

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

Latest posts by Mark Watson (see all)

