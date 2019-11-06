Salt Lake Tribune is first legacy newspaper to become nonprofit

In an unprecedented action, the Internal Revenue Service has approved The Salt Lake Tribune’s request to transition from a for-profit newspaper to a nonprofit news organization.

According to The Tribune, Utah’s largest daily newspaper had applied for nonprofit status in May and didn’t expect a response from the IRS until 2020 at the earliest. The IRS gave the green light quickly, accepting The Tribune’s application in full, according to Tribune Owner and Publisher Paul Huntsman.

“This is a historic moment for The Tribune and a new day for local journalism across the country,” Huntsman said. “The IRS approval opens up new possibilities for success for legacy newspapers, and we’re excited to move forward with this solution.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper is solely owned by Huntsman, a Utah entrepreneur who bought The Tribune in 2016. He announced his intention to donate the 148-year-old news organization to the community last spring.

“The current business model for local newspapers is broken and beyond repair,” Huntsman said. “We needed to find a way to sustain this vital community institution well beyond my ownership, and nonprofit status will help us do that.”

According to The Tribune, the news is being heralded by innovative foundations spurring change in this vital industry, such as the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, which hopes The Tribune can chart a path that some other newspapers could follow.

“This is an important decision that recognizes local news as a public good, something that strengthens the community,” said Alberto Ibargüen, Knight Foundation president. “The model pioneered by The Salt Lake Tribune gives community leaders another way to build a sustainable future for local news, so citizens can get the trusted information they need to engage constructively in our democracy.”

Under the new 501(c)(3) nonprofit structure, The Tribune will be governed by a nonprofit board of directors and will rely on donations large and small to fund operations, the same way many other nonprofit organizations operate.

According to The Tribune, other than the new funding mechanism, the newspaper will operate much like it has since 1871, with the exception that The Tribune editorial board will no longer endorse political candidates.

“We’ll still have (award-winning editorial cartoonist Pat) Bagley, we’ll still have sports analysis and we’ll still have all the hard-hitting investigative reporting readers have come to expect and rely on from The Tribune,” said Tribune Editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce. “The integrity of our reporting and our values as a news organization won’t change, but we will engage with the community in new ways and ask for their support.”

Early contributions to the new nonprofit Salt Lake Tribune, Inc., can be made at sltrib.com/donate. All donations will be tax deductible.