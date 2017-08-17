Salty fast cars

Bonneville Salt Flats and Speed Week attract racers, visitors from around the world ♦

Students from ESTACA Engineering School in Paris, France are on the Bonneville Salt Flats hoping to set a new Southern California Timing Association (SCTA) speed record for electric streamliners during Speed Week.

“This is the first time in the United States for most of us,” said Lormeau Thiabault, who is studying to be an automotive engineer.

He said about 30 students, ages 20-24, helped design their “Electric Appeal” streamliner during the past three years. About 18 of them made the trip to the United States.

“The record for our class is 213 mph, and we hope to hit 230 mph tomorrow,” Thiabault said on Wednesday.

He said the group’s current top speed is 40 mph, but aims to hit 75 mph on the rookie track before attempting a record run Thursday on the long track.

“This place is just amazing, it is fun to talk to the racers and crew members. All of us know about this place,” he said.

Thiabault first learned about the Bonneville Salt Flats from watching the movie “World’s Fastest Indian” starring Anthony Hopkins.

He predicts electric cars will be a hot product in the future.

“We feel our automotive engineering work is important for the future as we build more electric vehicles,” he said.

Forty-three records were set through Tuesday during Speed Week.

Speed Demon Racing, from Ventura, California, hit the top speed of 423 mph on Sunday in their 442 cubic-inch engine, twin-turbo, alcohol fuel streamliner.

“It feel feels really good to get a record that was last set in 1991,” said driver George Poteet. “We also had the top overall speed out here of 438 mph.”

Records are certified when cars average the same speed over two runs on the course.

“The vehicle is inspected for correct class, fuel is sampled and the motor is measured for the correct size,” said SCTA President Pat McDowell.

Some racers set records for smaller cars or motorcycles, but are as excited as Poteet.

“I only started riding motorcycles four months ago,” said Maria Gerber, 63, of Colorado. “I got my motorcycle endorsement three months ago.”

She set a record for a female driver in 125cc motorcycle classification at 45 mph on Monday.

A pair of racing fans from London made their first trip to the Bonneville Salt Flats and said the adventure was wonderful and exciting.

Speed Week ran for the second-straight year after being canceled in 2014 and 2015 due to wet conditions.

McDowell said the salt held up well for the most part.

“It’s been a very good event as far as racing is concerned. Wednesday was a very trying day dealing with the crash,” he said. (See related story on page A2.)

Speed Week began on Saturday and ends on Friday.

Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials are set for Aug. 26-31. World of Speed Racing is scheduled for Sept. 15-18, and the Bonneville Shootout is set for Sept. 20-24.