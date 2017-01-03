Salute program makes sure ailing veterans are honored

The atmosphere is solemn when military personnel present certificates, pins and American flags to ailing veterans in hospice care at their homes or at nursing facilities.

The 10-minute Honor Salute program was introduced last May by Community Nursing Services (CNS), a non-profit healthcare and hospice group in Utah with offices from Logan to St. George, including one in Tooele. About 50 of these ceremonies have been completed in Utah since May.

Erda’s Sheri Harrell works for CNS and has been instrumental in coordinating the program.

“We knew about this type of program on the East Coast where they had teamed up with the Naval Academy,” she said. “We didn’t know how it would work here or where we would get the military personnel for each of these ceremonies. We contacted the University of Utah ROTC and ended up with 50 phenomenal presenters. Some are retirees.”

The group also gathers presenters from National Guard groups and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.

Harrell said two Tooele County men, Robert Martell and William Harding, have received the honor. Martell was honored at his home, while Harding’s Honor Salute was held at Rush Valley Town Hall. An Army captain helped with Harding’s presentation.

A publication about the program states it is a simple but powerful tribute of appreciation for the veteran’s service to America. Most often it is the last public thank you they will receive.

“We take two military soldiers in full-dress uniform and pictures are taken,” Harrell said. “Veterans are presented with a personalized appreciation plaque, military service lapel pin and an American flag. Military personnel give the salute command then turn and salute the patient. Often patients return the salute. We’re trying to help the veteran feel peace, pride and closure.”

She said the ceremonies have been amazing.

“Some are solemn and everybody is crying. Sometimes it’s like a big celebration,” she said. “We try to find all about the life and service of the veteran.”

The veterans are told about the meaning of each of the 13 folds of the American Flag as it is presented to them.

“The first one we did was at a nursing home in Magna, and the veteran loved telling us his story,” Harrell said. “We did one in Orem last week for a 35-year-old veteran who was in Iraq. We had another guy who just sobbed and sobbed. He said he never felt appreciated until the salute. Some of the veterans died the very next day.”

“We did have a Vietnam veteran who turned us down,” she said. “He said he wasn’t important enough for this type of ceremony.”

The Air National Guard conducted one of the salutes to a veteran at the Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City under the nose of a fuel-tanker plane.

The program gives pride and peace to veterans while bringing together family and friends to celebrate their loved one’s military service.

For more information about the program, contact Sheri Harrell at (435) 841-9833.