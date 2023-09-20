A sample of an asteroid will return to Earth on Sunday, Sept. 24, and land near Dugway Proving Ground.

The sample is part of a NASA mission from Sept. 8, 2016.

NASA’s Regolith Explorer (Osiris-Rex) spacecraft will release a capsule containing the sample from asteroid Bennu around 4:42 a.m. from 63,000 miles above earth, with touchdown happening at approximately 8:55 a.m., according to Donald Dixon, public affairs specialist at Dugway.

The sample will land near Dugway’s Utah Test and Training Range border and it will make it to earth by parachute where the OSIRIS-REx team will be waiting to retrieve it.

The sample will be taken to a room in Dugway to help reduce contamination from the Earth’s atmosphere.

From there the sample will be taken to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas for analysis.

The mission will help scientists investigate how plants formed and how life began, as well as how asteroids could impact Earth in the future.

“Dugway Proving Ground is excited to be working closely with NASA and the Air Force on this momentous scientific achievement,” Dixon said. “Dugway’s support in the mission includes facilitating a large number of NASA employees as they prepare to bring the sample back to Earth safely. Dugway Proving Ground is a unique convergence of location, geography, subject matter experts, permits, air space, and capabilities supporting the joint force and U.S. allies. DPG is the most remote and isolated Army installation in the continental United States. There is a combined 7,954 square miles of restricted air space between DPG and the Utah Test and Training Range. Combining that with an on-site airfield and more than 800,000 acres of sparse desert environment with controlled access, DPG is an ideal location.”

Dugway and NASA have worked together on similar projects in the past, including Genesis in September of 2004 and Stardust in January of 2006.

NASA will stream the landing live on NASA TV at 8 a.m. It will also air on the NASA phone application and their website: www.nasa.gov.