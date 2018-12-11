Sandy couple facing felony charges for sexual exploitation of a minor

A Sandy couple is facing multiple felony charges after they allegedly sexually exploited a minor victim, beginning when the victim was 14 years old.

Michael Daniel Mahoney, 57, and Christina Michele Mahoney, 33, are both charged with two counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Christina Mahoney is also charged with three counts of misdemeanor violation of a protective order.

According to a probable cause statement from Grantsville City police, the abuse began in November 2017, when the victim was 14 years old. The abuse detailed in the probable cause statement included groping, oral sex and the use of sex toys on the victim.

In addition to the physical abuse, the Mahoneys also sent and received sexually explicit videos and images with the victim and they exchanged sexually explicit text messages as recently as this November.

Christina Mahoney had an active protective order against her by the victim and the victim’s mother, according to the probable cause statement. She allegedly sent dozens of text messages to the victim after the protective order was in place.

During an initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, Michael and Christina Mahoney were assigned a public defender and will remain in jail. They are scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing and scheduling conference on Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.