Sandy man appears in court after high speed chase on I-80

The Sandy man who led Utah Highway Patrol Troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 on Sept. 4 made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court Monday.

Dustin Shumway, 36, is charged with third-degree felony failure to stop at the command of police, as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving and open container in a vehicle on the highway.

Tooele County Dispatch received reports of a reckless driver in a black SUV on westbound I-80 near mile marker 99 who almost ran the reporting party off the road around 11:30 p.m., according to a probable cause statement. Calls to dispatch indicated Shumway was driving faster than 100 mph and passing on the shoulder, nearly running one person off the road.

A UHP trooper near Exit 62 on I-80 clocked Shumway at 109 mph using radar, the statement said. The trooper managed to catch up with Shumway about 10 miles later and activated his emergency lights and siren.

Shumway did not stop or pull over and continued to drive erratically, crossing the left fog line and center lines on the interstate, according to the statement. The trooper continued his pursuit and Shumway continued at speeds between 99 mph and 113 mph.

Shumway’s SUV eventually ran out of gas by mile marker 8 and he stopped his vehicle on the side of the road, the statement said. He surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

A subsequent search of Shumway’s vehicle found multiple 12 oz. cans of Busch Light beer, including six that were completely empty, the probable cause statement said. Troopers reported that Shumway appeared to be intoxicated and agreed to a blood test.

Shumway is expected back in court on Oct. 25 at 1:30 p.m. for a roll call hearing before Judge Robert Adkins.