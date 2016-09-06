Sandy man arrested after high speed chase on I-80

A Sandy man was arrested Sunday night after he led Utah Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80.

According to a release from UHP, dispatch received multiple reports of a black Ford SUV driving recklessly and traveling well over the speed limit on westbound SR-201 at 11:30 p.m. The callers said the driving pattern of the SUV indicated the driver may be impaired.

The SUV turned onto I-80, still heading westbound, and UHP troopers attempted a stop it shortly after that, the release said. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 36-year-old Dustin Shumway, fled and the chase reached speeds of 110 mph.

Tooele County Sheriff deputies and UHP troopers set up spike strips near Wendover and the West Wendover Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol prepared to take over the chase if it continued into Nevada. But before reaching the spike strips in Wendover, Shumway’s SUV stopped at mile marker 9 on I-80 after it apparently ran out of gas, the release said.

Once the SUV came to a stop, UHP troopers were able to conduct a felony stop and arrest Shumway without incident.

The high speed chase is being investigated as a possible DUI due in part to the multiple open containers found inside the SUV. No charges had been filed in 3rd District Court as of press time Tuesday.