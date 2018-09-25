Sandy man arrested for aggravated robbery, DUI

A Sandy man is facing felony charges after he allegedly attempted to rob two victims before crashing his vehicle and surrendering to police.

Calvin H. Barnes, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery and a count of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded to the Montego Bay parking lot to assist the Wendover Police Department on reports of a man with a gun around 3 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to a probable cause statement. A witness at the parking lot said she was sitting in her vehicle when a man, later identified as Barnes, pulled a gun on her and demanded money. When she told him she had no money, he walked away.

During a search of the area, the responding officers were notified of a man matching Barnes’ description robbing the Subway restaurant across the street, the probable cause statement said. Witnesses told police the suspect left in a white SUV traveling eastbound on Wendover Boulevard.

The UHP trooper left and headed eastbound, where they discovered a white SUV that had crashed into the concrete barriers on the on-ramp to Exit 2 on Interstate 80, the statement said. The trooper drew their firearm and asked to see the subject’s hands and Barnes put his hands outside the driver side window.

An officer with Wendover Police Department arrived shortly after and arrested Barnes, according to the probable cause statement.

While speaking with Barnes, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, the statement said. Police found a half-full bottle of Fireball whisky and a black BB gun in the SUV.

Barnes was transported to the Wendover Police Department and submitted to a breath test, the statement said. He told police he had been drinking from the bottle of whisky since 10 a.m. while driving. Barnes blew a .197 in the intoxilyzer.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court, Barnes bail was set at $75,000 and he was assigned a public defender. He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference Tuesday at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.