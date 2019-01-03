Sandy man gets probation in aggravated robbery case

The Sandy man charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly robbed two victims before crashing his vehicle and surrendering to police has been sentenced to 36 months probation.

Calvin Barnes, 35, pleaded guilty to two amended counts of second-degree felony aggravated robbery on Nov. 5. A misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Barnes was sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for each second-degree felony, but his prison term was suspended. He was granted 36 months probation by 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded to the Montego Bay parking lot to assist the Wendover Police Department on reports of a man with a gun around 3 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to a probable cause statement. A victim said she was sitting in her vehicle when a man, later identified as Barnes, pulled a gun on her and demanded money. When she told him she had no money, he walked away.

During a search of the area, the responding officers were notified of a man matching Barnes’ description robbing the Subway restaurant across the street, the probable cause statement said. Witnesses told police the suspect left in a white SUV traveling eastbound on Wendover Boulevard.

The UHP trooper left and headed eastbound, where they discovered a white SUV that had crashed into the concrete barriers on the on-ramp to Exit 2 on Interstate 80, the statement said.

While speaking with Barnes, Wendover City police officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, the statement said. Police found a half-full bottle of Fireball whisky and a black BB gun in the SUV.

Barnes was transported to the Wendover Police Department and submitted to a breath test, the statement said. He told police he had been drinking from the bottle of whisky since 10 a.m. while driving. Barnes blew a .197 in the intoxilyzer.