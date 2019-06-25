Sandy woman charged with sodomy, human trafficking

A Sandy woman is facing three felony charges after she allegedly robbed and abandoned a woman in Tooele County in late May.

Tiffany Dawn Neeley, 25, is charged with first-degree felony forcible sodomy, second-degree felony robbery and second-degree felony human trafficking.

Grantsville City police were dispatched on a report of a rape at 1 a.m. on May 30, according to a probable cause statement. The reporting party told dispatch the victim had knocked on their door asking for help.

The victim indicated she had been raped and left in a remote area off state Route 112, the statement said. During the investigation, the victim told Grantsville City police she was picked up by Neeley and an unknown male, who is not named in the probable cause statement.

The victim said the three made a few stops in the Salt Lake Valley for food, then headed to Tooele, according to the probable cause statement. When she asked where they were going, the victim said the man turned up the radio and did not answer.

The child locks were engaged in the vehicle, which prevented her from getting out, the victim said. When they finally stopped in a remote location on SR-112, the defendant told the man to get into the back with the victim and he ordered her to take off her clothes.

When she refused, the victim said she was hit multiple times and then sexually assaulted, according to the probable cause statement. She said Neeley and the man took her phone and most of her property, before leaving her where they were stranded.

When Neeley was interviewed later the same day by police, she identified the man as “Demax” and said he had picked up the victim prior to meeting up with her, the statement said. After the food stops, Neeley claimed the victim said she was feeling sick and needed heroin but didn’t have any money.

Neeley said she gave the victim $25 and told her if she got some marijuana for her, the victim could use the remaining money for heroin, according to the probable cause statement. After driving all around Salt Lake looking to buy drugs, Neeley said the victim told them she could get drugs in Tooele.

Once in Tooele, Neeley said the victim wasn’t able to purchase drugs and Neeley asked for the money back, the statement said. Neeley said the victim told her she no longer had it and Neeley became angry to have her time wasted and money taken.

The man told the victim she would be stranded or could give him oral sex, the statement said. Neeley said the victim gave the man oral sex but he stopped her, then Neeley admitted to hitting and pushing the victim out of the car.

Investigators found the victim’s property, including her phone, dismantled in Neeley’s car, the statement said. Neeley said she told the victim she was keeping the property until she got her money back.

Neeley is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court on July 23 for a scheduling conference at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Matthew Bates.