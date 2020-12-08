Rob and Mary Callister have been decorating their back yard for three years and allowing members of the community to walk through their Christmas themed village, including a visit with Santa.

This year, COVID-19 related precautions are in place.

The Christmas Village, entitled, “Santa at the Village” is located in the backyard of their home at 342 Noble Road in Tooele City.

Driving up to the residence, you wouldn’t think anything of the front of the house, but once you enter through the southeast gate, you will see the Christmas wonderland that the Callisters have built with help from their family.

The Christmas Village features three buildings and includes a light up nativity set, a lit up house with a large polar bear on top, a non-profit general store where individuals visiting the Village can purchase small items, and a place to visit Santa Claus and his elf.

The Callister’s family members helped construct the buildings.

“Our daughter and son-in-law built that first one,” said Mary Callister, pointing to one of the buildings. “Then, our one son came up and put the shingles on the roof and our other son did all of the electrical, and then Rob and I built another one all by ourselves. He (Rob) even built a part of the building all by himself, because I had shoulder surgery. I wouldn’t let him do the roof but there was just too much grass for two old people to mow every week, so we decided to make this.”

Rob Callister sits in one of the buildings playing Santa with his real-life long, white beard and “Santa looks.”

“I’ve been playing Santa for a long time,” said Rob Callister. “I used to play Santa in Vegas after we retired. It was kind of a scary thing, because you never know what the kids are going to say. So, you have to be careful how you ask what they want for Christmas. You kind of have to look at the parents. My favorite part is seeing the reaction of the kids. It’s just so fun and every year you see different reactions. I guess I’m just a big kid at heart and I’m never going to grow up.”

“He said that he wanted to be Santa, because everyone says he looks like Santa,” Mary Callister added. “He has a real beard, real hair, and everything. He kept saying that he wanted to be Santa, so I bought him a suit for Christmas one year.”

Families can meet with Santa and his elf but they currently cannot cross a line put in place because of COVID-19.

“What we do is we try to get people to come in and see Santa first,” said Mary Callister. “Right now, we are doing only one family at a time to see Santa, but they can take all of the photos that they want with their own devices.”

While visiting with Santa, children receive a small gift and a candy cane.

“We are just trying to keep it cute and entertaining,” Mary Callister said.

“It’s been a treat for us and we are trying to give back to the community a little bit,” said Rob Callister.

To visit the village is free, but the Callisters rely solely on donations to keep their village going.

In the building where families can meet Santa, there is a small donation box in the corner.

“This year because of COVID, we have seen a drop in about two-thirds people,” stated Rob Callister. “So, it’s taken a hit.”

The Christmas Village is open on Friday and Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m.

This year the Village is open until the week leading up to Christmas.

Masks and social distancing are required while families are visiting the village.

The Callister’s have masks available for individuals who don’t have them.