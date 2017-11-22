Santa Claus is coming to Grantsville Saturday

Grantsville residents will get early word on their status as naughty or nice when Santa Claus arrives on Saturday night for the annual Light Parade.

The sixth edition of the holiday parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Grantsville City Hall, traveling west down Main Street to Academy Square on Center Street, near the city’s fire station. Attendees will be greeted with free cookies, hot chocolate and candy canes at the end of the parade and Santa will be there to meet with them at the fire station.

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall mentioned the Light Parade during an interview on Nov. 8 following his election victory.

“Santa Claus will make his visit, meet with all of the young children and they can give him their wish list,” Marshall said. “He’ll check his list and make sure they’ve been good kids and I’m sure they all have.”

There will be a prize for the best lighting feature and design for entries to the parade as well. Anyone with questions about the parade can contact Grantsville City at 435-884-3411.

In the lead-in to the parade, residents have likely noticed another holiday fixture on Main Street — new Christmas lights. The city council included funds in the 2017-18 budget for the new lights, which were installed along Main Street.