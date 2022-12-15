Santa Claus Takes a Ride With North Tooele Firefighters

STANSBURY PARK, UT — Santa Claus is coming to Tooele County this Saturday, Dec. 17, thanks to some new helpers at the North Tooele Fire District. Instead of his traditional red sleigh, Jolly Old St. Nick will be riding with NTFD Firefighters in the cab of Engine 64 as they visit areas in Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon, and Erda.

Fire crews will be driving Kris Kringle slowly through neighborhoods from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, December 17th and you can see their pre-planned stops in each community at the North Tooele Fire District Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NorthTooeleFireDistrict

Santa’s helpers and off-duty firefighters will be there with treats and candy cane stops along the way, and will happily hand deliver letters to Father Christmas as well.