Santa Claus visits Tooele Library

Santa Claus made a visit to the Tooele City Library Wednesday morning to visit with children and to read “The Night Before Christmas.” After story time with Santa, children sat on Santa’s lap to tell him what gifts they’d like for Christmas. Graham Griffin is excited to tell Santa what he would like.
Santa Claus made a visit to the Tooele City Library Wednesday morning to visit with children and to read “The Night Before Christmas.” After story time with Santa, children sat on Santa’s lap to tell him what gifts they’d like for Christmas.
Bethany Cruz reads to a group of children.
Katherine Jensen helps her daughter, Austin, make a Christmas list for Santa. She put rainbow colored dinosaur slippers at the top of her wish list.
Santa Claus made a visit to the Tooele City Library Wednesday morning to visit with children and to read “The Night Before Christmas.” After story time with Santa, children sat on Santa’s lap to tell him what gifts they’d like for Christmas.
Hours of Operation
Monday – Friday:
8:30 am - 5:30 pm
Closed Sat. & Sun.
Who We Are
At the Tooele Transcript Bulletin, we provide up-to-date news and advertising for Tooele County, Utah. Founded in 1894, our twice-weekly newspaper has been serving readers and the community for nearly 120 years.
In addition to the newspaper, we provide a broad range of print, digital and strategy services. Our parent company, Transcript Bulletin Publishing, has in-house graphic designers, photographers, writers, pressmen and technicians that create cool stuff, from print pieces and websites, to signs and graphics. Want your business or organization to be seen in a fresh and exciting way — without busting your budget? We can help. Visit our website at www.tbpublishing.com