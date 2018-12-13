Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Santa Claus made a visit to the Tooele City Library Wednesday morning to visit with children and to read “The Night Before Christmas.” After story time with Santa, children sat on Santa’s lap to tell him what gifts they’d like for Christmas. Graham Griffin is excited to tell Santa what he would like.
  • Bethany Cruz reads to a group of children.
  • Katherine Jensen helps her daughter, Austin, make a Christmas list for Santa. She put rainbow colored dinosaur slippers at the top of her wish list.

December 13, 2018
Santa Claus visits Tooele Library

