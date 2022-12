The Tooele County Chamber of Commerce held their annual Santa Parade on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

The parade began at Veteran’s Memorial Park and ended at the Tooele Applied Technical College. Several businesses and groups decorated their vehicles to participate in the parade, or walked along the parade route, and Tooele High School marching band performed. At the end of the parade, Santa Claus waved to parade goers and wished them an early “Merry Christmas.”