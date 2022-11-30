Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Santa Claus rides into Tooele City on a wagon pulled by a team of Clydesdale horses during the 2021 Tooele County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade..

November 30, 2022
Santa to parade through Tooele City

Annual Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Santa Parade 

Santa will travel down Vine Street in Tooele City on Saturday morning as part of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Santa Parade.

Along with Santa, the annual parade includes floats, decorated vehicles, and maybe some walkers, dancers, singers and a band or two.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Vine Street in Tooele City near the Veteran’s Memorial Park. Santa and parade participants will travel down Vine Street and end at the Tooele Technical College.

After the parade, Santa will be at the “It’s a Wonderful Life Festival” at the Deseret Peak Complex to take photos with children and hear about their Christmas wishes.

 

