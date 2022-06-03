Saranell (Richards) Walk, age 84, peacefully passed away of natural causes June 1, 2022, at Diamond Jane’s Assisted living center in Grantsville, Utah. She was born Nov. 11, 1937, in Lander, Wyoming, to Lela (Thurston) and Ernest Albert Richards.

Saranell married the love of her life Evern Jay Walk, Dec. 13, 1957. Together they raised their family in Grantsville, Utah, where they enjoyed the quiet country life, camping, fishing, bowhunting and participating in archery, the Walk family sport. Saranell is a 20-time Utah state archery champion, National Archery Association World Record Holder, and was inducted into the Utah Archery Hall of Fame in 2019.

Saranell was dedicated to her family, a loving and giving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She loved and cherished her many friends, volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and worked 30 plus years at the Tooele Army Depot.

Saranell is survived by Evern Jay Walk, husband; Ronald Jay Walk (Sharon), son; Randy Joe Walk (Diana), son; Wendy Krippner, daughter; Kristie Bell (Dean), daughter; grandchildren Heidi Glunz, Eric Walk, Nathan Walk, Brandon Walk, Remington Walk, Preston Walk, Breanna Krippner, Seirra Krippner, Jaylissa Ostler, Hunter Bell, and Wynnter Bell; step-grandchildren Kodie Lynch, Krystalyn Robinson, and Clint Groves; great-grandchildren Gavin Walk, Piper Walk, Maebie Walk, and Remilyn Walk; and step-great-grandchildren Cole Robinson, Blake Robinson, Swayzee Robinson, and Eric Lynch.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents George Earnest and Sarah (Roderick) Richards, and Ima and Nellie (Nelson) Thurston; her parents Earnest Albert and Lela (Thurston) Richards; and her brothers George Richards and Albert Richards.

A viewing and visitation will be held Monday, June 6, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, 50 W. Main St., Grantsville, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at noon, at the Old Grantsville Church in Grantsville, 297 W. Clark St. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will follow service in the Grantsville City Cemetery.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com.