Saratoga Springs woman pleads guilty to DUI in Stockton

The Saratoga Springs woman who collided with a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle last winter after a low-speed chase in Stockton pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to probation in 3rd District Court Tuesday.

Susan Hunt, 53, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and open container in a vehicle on the highway. A misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment was dismissed as part of the plea deal, as well as infractions for disorderly conduct and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

Hunt was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 48 hours of community service by 3rd District Court Judge Robert Adkins. She is also required to pay a $600 fine with interest over a six-month period.

The charges against Hunt resulted from a Jan. 26 incident when a UHP trooper responded to reports of a reckless driver on SR-73 near the intersection of Ophir Road around 9 p.m. In a UHP release about the incident, the trooper located the vehicle driven by Hunt, which was “all over the road” and heading northbound in the southbound lane of SR-36 in Stockton.

Dashboard camera footage provided by UHP showed Hunt nearly collided head-on with the trooper’s car before swerving back into the correct lane of traffic. After the near collision, the video shows the trooper turn around to pursue the car, which continued to drive erratically.

The trooper attempted to stop Hunt by placing his car at the left front of her vehicle, but she continued ahead. Eventually Hunt’s car collided with the front passenger side door of the trooper’s car and came to a stop, according to UHP. Neither Hunt nor the trooper were injured in the accident.

Hunt is the mother of Darrien Hunt, who was shot and killed by Saratoga Springs police in September 2014. Police had responded to calls about a man with a sword and shot Darrien Hunt after he allegedly swung the sword, part of a cosplay costume, at officers.