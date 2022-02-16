50s themed diner opens in Tooele Marketplace ♦

A restaurant with a 50s theme has opened in the Tooele Marketplace.

Sassy’s Diner, located at 140 E. 200 South, owned by mother-daughter duo, Toby and Amanda Henderson, opened on Feb. 3.

The Henderson’s used to have a shop in the Tooele Marketplace called “Sassy Pants Farm.” They often provided cast members at Asylum 49 with food while they were working.

“When we started doing a little bit of food for the haunted house, someone said ‘Hey, if you guys like to cook, maybe you should take over the diner part of the building, because Karma Café, that used to be here is leaving,’” said Toby Henderson.

Along with providing food for Asylum cast members, the Henderson’s have had a food booth in the Davis County Fair.

So, the Henderson’s set out to showcase their love of food by remodeling the restaurant to create their 1950s diner.

“It’s always been our passion to own our own restaurant and when this opportunity came, we thought, let’s go for it,” Toby Henderson said.

The Henderson’s got the idea for the name “Sassy’s Café” from their Sassy Pants Farm shop, where they sold homemade items, like crocheted kitchen linens, mugs, and dolls.

“Everyone is just kind of a little bit sassy,” Toby Henderson said about the girls in her family who run the diner.

At the diner, the Henderson’s offer breakfast on the weekends, consisting of homemade items, like their crepes and homemade syrup, biscuits and gravy, eggs, scones, and omelets.

For lunch and dinner, they offer sandwiches, cheeseburgers, soup, and salad, along with Mexican food, chicken strips, and a daily special.

Their dessert menu consists of banana splits, ice cream, pudding parfaits, cupcakes, and danishes.

They also offer a kid’s menu.

“We stick to what we like,” Amanda Henderson said. “If we wouldn’t eat it, it won’t be on our menu. Everything is completely handmade to order every day.”

As far as prices go, the Henderson’s want to keep their prices affordable.

“You can get a cheeseburger, fries, and a drink for about $8.50,” Amanda Henderson said.

The Henderson’s want their new diner to have a homey feeling.

“We want to make this place like you’re coming to our house to eat,” said Amanda Henderson. “We are very family oriented.”

Toby and Amanda plan to host car shows, sock hops, and bingo and trivia nights.

“People my age will remember the happy days,” Toby Henderson said.

So far, business has been good for the Henderson’s.

“We’ve just been overwhelmed,” Toby Henderson said. “We have been accepted by everyone who has come in and we have already had people come out three times to eat.”

Sassy’s is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

To place a to-go order, call 385-277-0111. To keep up with the diner, visit their Facebook page.