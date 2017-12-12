Saturday concert at THS to help local family in need

All proceeds will go to the Kathy Hunter family ♦

The Wayne Hoskins Band from Ogden will be the main attraction at a benefit concert Saturday night at the Tooele High School auditorium.

The country band will be joined by local performer Carver Louis along with Nashville, Tennessee musician J. Marc Bailey. The three groups will provide music from 7-10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Kathy Hunter family.

“Kathy’s husband Jim died from suicide in March, leaving her without a husband and her three children without a father,” said the Hunter family’s Pastor Rick Ehrheart of Mountain Faith Lutheran Church.

“Her husband’s suicide has left her the sole provider for three adopted special needs boys. The family was crushed,” Ehrheart said. The boys are Sean, Michael and Zachary.

“It takes a special kind of love to adopt a special needs child. Jim and Kathy did this not once, but three times in their 17 years together,” the pastor said.

Tooele’s Mountain Faith Lutheran Church has teamed up with Life’s Worth Living Foundation and others to help raise money for the Hunter family.

“We would like to raise $200,000 to provide this family with a new house and a van equipped with a lift to help the boys,” Ehrheart said.

Jon Gossett, president of Life’s Worth Living, said there will be a silent auction in the foyer of the auditorium to help raise money for the family.

“We would like to fill all 1,400 seats in the auditorium,” Gossett said.

“We’ve been working with businesses for donations,” he added.

Group 1 real estate agent Chris Sloan also helped to drive up donations from real estate agencies.

“The agents stepped up, and led the way. Bringing in the majority of the $23,000 raised by local businesses,” Gossett said.

“We have had overwhelming support form the community,” Gossett added.

Tickets for the concert are $10 and can be purchased at Soelberg’s locations in Grantsville and Stansbury Park, Macey’s Food Market, Big O Tires, Factory Direct Flooring and Pit Stop Car Wash.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

